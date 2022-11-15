Salvation Army Angel Tree Program Says There's a Bigger Need for Angel Adoptions This Year

Thanksgiving is next week, but the preparations for Christmas are already underway as families get into the holiday season spirit.

For some in North Texas, it's not a guarantee there will be a present under the tree. So, people are being asked to help adopt a child, senior or adult with special needs through The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.

It's been around since 1979 and has helped provide millions of gifts to kids, seniors and adults with special needs around the country during the holidays.

"The Salvation Army is expecting to see an increase in demand in need, we've already seen a 20% increase in requests for our Angel Tree program," said Christina Cavalier, Senior Director of Community Relations at the Salvation Army of North Texas.

She said across the board they've seen more people at their food pantries and their shelters are full. Much of this is attributed to a post-pandemic world, inflation and soaring grocery prices.

Families may have to make tough decisions, such as choosing the rent and bills over Christmas presents.

Through the Angel Tree program, social services and schools, The Salvation Army is in contact with families in need. They get the name of each child, senior or adult with special needs along with a Wishlist.

People can then "Adopt an Angel" online and choose whether they want a boy or girl and which age range. From there, they go shopping for the gifts and then drop them off at a Salvation Army Christmas Distribution Center.

"They can return their gifts December 2 and 3 throughout malls in North Texas, just drive-thru, drop them off and we'll get them to the people in need," said Cavalier.

The last day to adopt an Angel is Dec. 3.

People can also adopt a "Forgotten Angel" in person at participating Walmart and mall locations. According to The Salvation Army, those are people, "who were adopted but their wishes weren't fulfilled and are still in need of a gift."

The Salvation Army Angel Tree

Adopt an Individual Angel ONLINE Only

Now – December 3

ONLINE: SalvationArmyNTX.org

Forgotten Angels Only In-Person at Walmart and Mall Locations

Adopt Forgotten Angels Only at Walmart and the following Mall Locations:

NorthPark Center

8687 N Central Expy

Dallas, TX 75225

Galleria Dallas

13350 Dallas Pkwy

Dallas, TX 75240

Northeast Mall

1101 Melbourne Rd

Hurst, TX 76053

The Shops at Willow Bend

6121 W Park Blvd

Plano, TX 75093

Golden Triangle Mall

2201 S. I-35E

Denton, TX 76205

Hulen Mall

4800 S. Hulen St.

Fort Worth, TX 76132

The Parks at Arlington

3811 S. Cooper Street

Arlington, TX 76015

The Salvation Army Angel Tree gift drop-off locations:

NOW - Dec. 4 at The Salvation Army

December 3 – 4 at drive-thru Locations

To find a drop-off location, visit SalvationArmyNTX.org.

The Salvation Army of North Texas continues to fight for good in North Texas through their programs to fight poverty, addiction, homelessness, and more. NBC 5 has been a sponsor of their Angel Tree since 1984. Major Dawn McFarland, the Area Commander of the Salvation Army of North Texas, stops by to discuss this year’s program. Now through December 3, visit www.SalvationArmyNTX.org and adopt an angel today!