WATCH LIVE: Fourth day of Marisela Botello murder trial continues in Dallas Friday

Day 4 in the murder trial for Lisa Dykes, one of three people accused of killing 23-year-old Marisela Botello, continues Friday.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by NBC 5, Dallas police said Botello, 23, had flown to Dallas from Seattle to visit a friend in October 2020. Botello's family said she was last seen leaving a Deep Ellum bar on Oct. 5, 2020. Her body was found about six months later in a wooded area near Wilmer.

Three people, Lisa Dykes, Nina Marano and Charles Beltran are facing murder charges in Botello's death. Dykes was indicted in June 2021 by a Dallas County grand jury along with Marano and Beltran, who was a person of interest in the case early on. Marano and Dykes were arrested in Florida and Beltran was taken into custody in Utah.

Dykes's trial was originally expected to begin in January 2023 but was delayed after Judge Amber Givens was recused after the prosecution claimed she displayed bias toward them.

The trials for Marano and Beltran are scheduled for Feb. 20, 2024, and April 15, 2024, respectively.

DAY 4 OF THE TRIAL

This story will be updated with details of the fourth day of the trial as the trial progresses on Friday.