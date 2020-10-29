Man Wanted for Questioning by Dallas Police After Seattle Woman Disappears

Dallas police are asking for help finding two people, a Seattle woman last seen in Deep Ellum and a man who police say may know something about her whereabouts.
Family members say 23-year-old Marisela Botello Valadez was last seen Oct. 5 in Dallas.
That's the same day Dallas police said a person of interest in her disappearance, Charles Beltran, was also last seen driving his car, a black 2014 Audi A6 with Texas license plate MJG 3114.
She is described as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. She stands between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
Anyone with information about either Beltran or Valadez's location are asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268.