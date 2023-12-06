WATCH LIVE: Trial continues for woman accused of murder in the death of Marisela Botello

The trial for Lisa Dykes, who is one of three people accused of killing Marisela Botello, a 23-year-old Seattle woman who went missing in Dallas in October 2020, began on Tuesday. A live stream of day two of the trial is above.

Botello's family said she was last seen leaving a Deep Ellum bar early on Oct. 5, 2020.

Her body was found nearly six months later, on March 24, 2021, in a wooded area in Wilmer.

Botello’s mother, Ernestina Valadez Frutos was the first to take the stand Tuesday morning. The friend, Raul Ortiz, also testified Tuesday.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by NBC 5, Dallas police said Botello had flown to Dallas from Seattle to visit a friend. Ortiz told the jury they separated outside of his apartment on Oct. 4 after a full day of eating and drinking.

During opening arguments on Tuesday morning, State prosecutor, Robin Pittman explained an alleged love triangle between the defendant, Lisa Dykes, Nina Marano, and Charles Beltran.

The trio is charged in connection to the death of Marisela Botello.

Dykes was indicted in June 2021 by a Dallas County grand jury along with Nina Tamar Marano and Charles Anthony Beltran, who was a person of interest in the case early on.

Marano and Dykes were arrested in Florida and Beltran was taken into custody in Utah.

Dykes's trial was originally expected to begin in January 2023 but was delayed after Judge Amber Givens was recused after the prosecution claimed she displayed bias toward them.

The trials for Marano and Beltran are scheduled for Feb. 20, 2024, and April 15, 2024, respectively.