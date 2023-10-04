pleasant grove

Day 2 of testimony continues in trial of man connected to street racing death

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBCDFW.com

Testimony in the trial of a man charged in connection to the death of a young girl killed in a street racing crash in Pleasant Grove continued on Wednesday.

Ricky Jackson is charged with racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury after he crashed his orange Dodge Challenger into a sedan on May 24, 2019.

Olivia Mendez, 9, died on the scene after she was ejected from her family's vehicle. Police said Jackson and two other drivers were racing each other on Lake June Road.

The jury returned Wednesday morning and according to prosecutors, closing arguments could begin as soon as later in the day.

