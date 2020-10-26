Dallas Police Seek Help Finding Killers After Violent Weekend

Dallas police on Monday issued a request for public help finding killers after a particularly violent weekend left nine people dead at seven different Dallas locations.

As of Monday morning, there had been 191 homicides so far in 2020 compared with 163 at the same time in 2019. There were 28 murders so far in October this year compared with just eight in October 2019.

Monday afternoon, Maj. Danny Williams said police had leads but had made no arrests in the weekend killings.

Three occurred early Sunday morning at “Aces of Dallas,” a night club on Manana Drive at Goodnight Lane in Northwest Dallas.

All three of the victims were cousins.

Don Glasco Junior’s 26-year old son Damerion was one of the three.

“To me it's a tragedy and it hurts deep in my soul. And he was too young to go," Glasco said.

The father said Damerion was his only natural child. They planned to start a bar-b-que restaurant together and already worked together in a funeral escort business. Now Glasco is planning a funeral for Damerion.

“He was loved by everybody he ran in contact with,” Glasco said.

People in social media posts said the club allowed people to skip security and use a side entrance for $150, which could explain how guns got inside.

Williams declined to comment on that suggestion but said everything was under investigation.

Northwest Dallas Business Association leader Eric Lindberg said his group has been pushing for tougher code and vice enforcement in the area.

“We certainly want to work together strongly with law enforcement and code enforcement to enforce things and report things like this that happen before they get out of control,” Lindberg said. “We have a responsibility in ourselves to stay away from crowds, stay away from illegal activity.”

Social media video showed the club was crowded before the gunfire, despite Dallas County orders against large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dallas County’s top elected leader, Judge Clay Jenkins, reminded residents again Monday of the need to avoid crowds and wear masks.

“People running around without masks on, getting each other sick, getting our infection rate soaring, does nothing to help the economy,” Jenkins said. “It’s up to all of us.”

Don Glasco Jr. said he has already told police who he believes to be responsible for his son’s death. He said it is the result of retribution for an old grudge.

“I want, from the top to the bottom to be prosecuted, to the fullest. It's senseless,” he said.

There was no answer at the phone number listed for Aces night club. A text to that number seeking comment on behalf of the night club was not returned Monday.

There were also unrelated weekend homicides in Denton, Grand Prairie and four in Fort Worth.