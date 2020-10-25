Dallas

3 Dead in Shooting in Northwest Dallas, Police Say

The city of Dallas has had at least 191 homicides this year

Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to the 2200 block of Manana Drive, where three males had been shot.

Three people were fatally shot early Sunday in northwest Dallas, police say.

One person died at the scene two of the victims died at a local hospital, police said.

The names and ages of the three victims have not been released.

Police did not have anyone in custody Sunday morning, and did not provide a description of the shooter or details of what led to the shooting.

The city of Dallas has had at least 191 homicides this year, and appears on track to surpass the more than 200 reported in 2019.

