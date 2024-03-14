A Dallas police officer is in stable condition following a shooting in Dallas on Thursday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, at approximately 12:45 a.m., officers were working in a covert capacity and using an unmarked car when they saw a vehicle driving erratically in the 3200 block of Easter Avenue.

Police said officers followed the vehicle. During the pursuit, a suspect in the vehicle fired at the officers in their unmarked car.

One of the bullets went through the driver’s side door and hit an officer in the hip, police said.

According to police, Air One and Dallas police continued to pursue the vehicle and eventually took five suspects into custody in the 7200 block of Chesterfield Drive.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the injured officer was transported to a local area hospital where he underwent surgery. The officer was last listed in stable condition.

Garcia spoke about the interaction he had with the officer on Thursday morning when the chief visited him in the recovery room.

"He is in great spirits. And the first question out of his mouth was, 'Did we catch him?' That's a warrior right there," he said. "The best part of this is having seen the officer out of surgery, smiling, making me laugh and wanting to know if we caught the suspects. I can't tell you how awesome that is for a police chief to hear."

DPD added that two suspects were also transported to an area hospital, one for chest pain and the other for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, officers later determined the suspect vehicle has been stolen. One suspect is still at large.

Police said two guns were recovered, one from inside the vehicle, and another that was thrown outside the vehicle.

No officers fired their weapons during the pursuit, police said.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.