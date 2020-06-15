Dallas

Dallas Police Make 2 Additional Arrest in Murder of Well-Known Marketing Executive

Dallas police announced Monday two additional arrests in the murder of a Dallas woman.

Leslie Baker was killed on Memorial Day in the 6100 block of Royalton Drive, a neighborhood near the Preston Royal shopping center.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested two days later following a high-speed chase and charged with capital murder. 

Project Safe Neighborhood officers found the boy and said a high-speed chase ensued. The suspect and two additional males were found hiding in a shed in Dallas, according to a press release from the Dallas Police Department. Police said two handguns, including the suspected murder weapon, were found in the shed where the suspect was hiding.

Dallas police still not releasing any information about whether the May 25 homicide of a a well-known Dallas marketing executive on Royalton Drive was a random attack or a robbery.

On Monday, Dallas Police announced the arrest of Antony Isaiah Taylor, an 18-year old Black male, and Deng Chen Ajack, a 19-year old Black male.

Both have been charged with Capital Murder.

Investigators said the two men were interviewed by police and admitted their involvement in the crime.

