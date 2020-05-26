Killer on Loose in Dallas Murder of Well-Known Marketing Executive

A killer remains on the loose after the murder of a well-known Dallas marketing executive in broad daylight on Memorial Day.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there was no description of a suspect.

Dallas police would not say whether the attack on Leslie Squair Baker, 59, was random or a robbery.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at about 5 p.m. Monday in the 6100 block of Royalton Drive, a neighborhood near the Preston Royal shopping center.

Neighbors were stunned at the scene unfolding in their normally quiet neighborhood.

“Having a little difficulty processing it,” longtime resident Eddie Jenkins said. “We’ve been a quiet neighborhood all these years and then something like this happens. It’s kind of hard to believe.”

Officers arrived at the ranch-style house and found Baker in the driver’s seat of a car with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was rushed to the hospital, but later died.

“I heard what I thought were six shots,” Jenkins said. “Like a 'boom.' Then like a 'boom, pow.' Then followed by four rapid shots.”

Baker worked at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery for more than 20 years, and had been in her current role as a marketing executive since 2007.

Friends have taken to social media to express their grief and remember Baker.

“I was just shocked,” said Steve Stoler, pausing to reflect. “She was one of the nicest people I think I ever met."

Stoler is the spokesperson for the city of Plano.

His wife graduated from high school with Baker in 1979 and the two remained close.

“Stunned and heartbroken is all I can say,” Susan Stoler said. “One of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met.”

“We used to joke with Leslie that there were six-degrees of separation of Leslie Baker because no matter who we talked about, they either knew her or she knew them,” Stoler added.

Detectives have canvassed the Preston Hollow neighborhood searching for any potential home surveillance video, according to Jenkins.

“They took a very special person away from us,” Stoler said. “She will be missed by so many people.”

Larry Q. Robertson, president of Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery released the following statement regarding Baker’s death.



"We're shocked and heartbroken by Leslie's senseless death. I personally have known and worked with Leslie for many years, and her tragic passing is very difficult to understand and accept.Leslie was part of the Texas Health Resources family for more than 20 years and had been in her current role since 2007. She quickly became a trusted, valued member of our family. During her time here, she was a key member of our administrative team, known as an intelligent, fair and compassionate leader who kept the care of patients as her guiding light.During this tragic time, we send our heartfelt prayers, condolences and support to her husband and beloved children. We ask that everyone keep Leslie's family in their thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this tragic time."

The Dallas Police Department's homicide unit is asking that anyone with information regarding this offense, contact Detective E. Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or via email: e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case #092727-2020.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information.

Baker's slaying is the 61st murder in Dallas this year.