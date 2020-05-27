Few Answers, Many Memories for Friends of Leslie Baker

Police say they are continuing to investigate the Memorial Day murder of a North Dallas woman, but have not said publicly if there are any suspects in the case.

At around 5 p.m. on Monday, Dallas police say someone shot and killed 59-year-old Leslie Squair Baker in a car in the driveway of her home on Royalton Drive – near Preston Road and Royal Lane.

Baker, a married mother of two, worked in marketing at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery for more than 20 years.

Dallas police still not releasing any information about whether the May 25 homicide of a a well-known Dallas marketing executive on Royalton Drive was a random attack or a robbery.

Friends have expressed shock over the murder, describing Baker as well-liked and generous.

“She would be the first one to bring a gift, to send a card, to make a phone call, to send a text message – she made you feel like everybody’s best friend,” longtime friend April Culver said.

Culver and Baker were born around the same time and grew up in the same neighborhood in Dallas.

Culver recalled how Baker brought meals and sat with Culver while Culver received chemotherapy treatments for cancer a few years ago.

“She didn’t ask what do you need, she was one of those people that just knew what you needed and brought it and gave it,” Culver said. “I think that’s part of what radiated through her was her faith and her love of God.”

Baker’s daughter shared a Facebook tribute to her mother late Tuesday, saying, “She was a beautiful person with a glowing personality that will be remembered by many.” The family asked for privacy at this time.

It is with a heavy heart to say that our mother passed away yesterday. We lost a mother, wife and friend. She loved her... Posted by Catherine Baker on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

The Dallas Police Department's homicide unit is asking that anyone with information regarding this offense, contact Detective E. Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or via email: e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case #092727-2020. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information.

Some neighbors near Royalton Drive may recall another shooting incident four years ago.

On January 22, 2016, police said Baker and two friends reported a stranger fired a shot at them while they jogged at around 6:20 a.m. The suspect was in a light-colored sedan.

The police incident description in 2016 said the victims heard a loud bang and one witness saw a flash, possibly from a gunshot. Dallas police have not said there is a connection between the 2016 incident and the murder this week.