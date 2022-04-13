Dallas Police Charge Mother With Manslaughter in Shooting Death of 3-Year-Old Son

Dallas police are looking for the mother of a 3-year-old who was fatally shot last month, after filing a new charge of manslaughter against her.

DPD said on March 28, 26-year-old Lacravivonne Washington showed up at Medical City Dallas with her son, Jalexus. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the face and did not survive his injuries.

According to the arrest report, Washington initially told investigators that 20 minutes before the shooting, she and her three young children – 2-year-old Layla Washington, 4-year-old Janiyah Washington, and Jalexus – left a donut shop. She claimed someone followed them and eventually shot at them.

But investigators told NBC 5 there was no evidence of road rage. Additionally, according to the boy's autopsy referenced in the affidavit, there was unburned gunpowder residue on the boy's body, indicating the gunshot that killed him came from close proximity and ruling out his being shot by someone in a passing vehicle.

Police said when they searched Washington’s vehicle, a handgun was found where the children could easily reach it.

Shortly after the incident, Washington was taken to the Dallas County Jail for outstanding warrants out of Carrollton related to a speeding ticket and failure to use a child safety seat. Dallas police said she was also charged with tampering with physical evidence and endangering a child related to her son's death.

At some point, she bonded out.

Police also found a second gun with the boy's father, 27-year-old Jalexus Washington, Sr., and determined it was the weapon that killed the 3-year-old.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Jalexus Washington Sr. was initially arrested on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon on March 30 and released from jail after posting $1,500 bond. He was arrested again Wednesday on a charge of tampering with evidence and remains in the Dallas County jail, with bail set at $25,000.

Police said both of the guns that were found were bought by Lacravivonne Washington on March 4.

Now, with this latest charge of manslaughter against her, Dallas police are asking anyone who knows where she is to contact them.

Police have not said whether they think someone else shot the toddler or if he got a hold of the gun accidentally.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has had past involvement with the family, agency spokeswoman Tiffani Butler told NBC 5, though further details weren't available due to state confidentiality laws. DFPS is investigating the fatality alongside Dallas Police, she said.