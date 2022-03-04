Dallas Officer Arrested, Accused of Public Intox, Interference

The Dallas Police Department is announcing the arrest of a second police officer in the last three days.

Police said Friday morning officer Aaron Cagle was arrested for an off-duty incident that occurred earlier in the morning.

Cagle, 28, has been charged with two misdemeanors, interference with public duties and public intoxication.

Dallas police said Cagle has been with the department since September 2017 and is currently assigned to the Central Business District.

Cagle is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.

According to jail records, Cagle was transported to the Lew Sterrett Justice Center at about 6:40 a.m. where he remains Friday afternoon while awaiting bond.

It's not clear if Cagle has obtained an attorney.

On Wednesday, Dallas police said they issued an arrest warrant for another police officer, 59-year-old Sgt. James Cullen Bristo, who was being charged with official oppression related to an incident in August 2021.