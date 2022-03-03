Warrant Issued for Dallas Police Officer on Charge of Official Oppression

An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday for a Dallas police officer on a charge of official oppression.

According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, the misdemeanor charge against Sgt. James Cullen Bristo, 59, stems from an incident in August. Official oppression involves accusations that a public servant has used his office to mistreat someone or deny them their rights.

Police declined to provide additional information about the case, referring a reporter to a five-sentence Facebook post announcing the warrant.

Bristo is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, police said. He was expected to turn himself in to authorities, but it was unclear whether he had done so.

Dallas police have not released a statement about the incident.

