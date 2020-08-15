Hearings at Dallas Municipal Court Will Be Closed For Several Weeks

The Dallas Municipal Court will be closed for all court hearings for several weeks beginning Wednesday.

The closure will run through Sept. 15 and includes criminal and civil hearings such as pre-trial hearings, walk-in court and contested hearings.

Anyone with a hearing scheduled during that timeframe will be notified by mail with a new appointment, according to the city of Dallas.

Trials and jury duty are also postponed because of a Texas Supreme Court order that states that no jury proceedings can take place before Oct. 1 because of COVID-19.

Those appearances will also be rescheduled and people will be notified by mail.

The Dallas Municipal Court is preparing to be completely virtual when courts resume, according to the city.

The municipal court building will still be open to help residents who need in person help on tasks such as payments and payment plans, records and filings.

Citations may be resolved online at the Dallas City Hall website, by live chat or by mail.