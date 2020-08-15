dallas municipal court

Hearings at Dallas Municipal Court Will Be Closed For Several Weeks

The Dallas Municipal Court is preparing to be completely virtual when courts resume, according to the city

wounded warriors soldiers ride across american toss
NBC 7

The Dallas Municipal Court will be closed for all court hearings for several weeks beginning Wednesday.

The closure will run through Sept. 15 and includes criminal and civil hearings such as pre-trial hearings, walk-in court and contested hearings.

Anyone with a hearing scheduled during that timeframe will be notified by mail with a new appointment, according to the city of Dallas.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 24 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 29 mins ago

Collin County Adds 395 New COVID-19 Cases, Countywide Total Eclipses 10,000

Trials and jury duty are also postponed because of a Texas Supreme Court order that states that no jury proceedings can take place before Oct. 1 because of COVID-19.

Those appearances will also be rescheduled and people will be notified by mail.

The Dallas Municipal Court is preparing to be completely virtual when courts resume, according to the city.

The municipal court building will still be open to help residents who need in person help on tasks such as payments and payment plans, records and filings.

Citations may be resolved online at the Dallas City Hall website, by live chat or by mail.

This article tagged under:

dallas municipal court
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us