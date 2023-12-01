Dallas Mavericks teams up with impactful food truck in Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks is launching a new initiative with an impactful food truck concept in Dallas.

Ruthie’s For Good is a food truck business that serves as a fresh-start employer for individuals previously touched by the criminal justice system.

The Mavs will team up with Ruthie’s for community events throughout the season, including Snacks of Kindness, which supports non-profits and different groups by providing delicious meals while spotlighting their community work across North Texas.

“We appreciate the spirit of social enterprises and cause-based companies looking to create a greater good here in North Texas. We are excited to sponsor the Ruthie’s ‘Fueled by Good’ food truck and align our brand with a company that shares our values and commitment to giving back,” said Mavs Chief Impact Officer Katie Edwards.

The Mavs and Ruthie’s kickstarted the partnership by hosting the first Snacks of Kindness event recently and feeding law enforcement officers at the Fort Worth Police Department's East Division Substation.

The Dallas Mavericks along with Ruthie's Snack of Kindness food truck were on hand to provide lunch for the officers and staff at the Fort Worth Police Department Community Substation on Monday November 20.

"Teaming up with the Dallas Mavericks is literally a dream come true. By ourselves, Ruthie’s can feed people and lift spirits on a small scale. Yet together, we can do so much more,” said Ruthie’s For Good Founder and CEO Ashlee Kleinert.

Founded in 2011, Ruthie's For Good has served over 27,000 custom grilled cheese sandwiches and has won numerous awards and recognitions provided employments and rehabilitation opportunities for individuals seeking a fresh start.

