Dallas Holds Final ‘Black Lives Matter' Community Conversation

The city of Dallas held its third and final “Black Lives Matter” community conversation on Thursday, with the theme of “resilience."

Among the panelists was Dallas COVID-19 Health and Healthcare Access Czar Dr. Kelvin Baggett, who spoke about the importance of equity in health care.

Baggett said in the short term, the city of Dallas hoped to improve minority populations' access to COVID-19 education, testing and treatment.

“Longer term, we do need to put some structural things in place that address these health disparities and inequities, we need to look at remote care and telehealth, telemedicine and making it available,” he said.

Baggett said he hoped that conversations regarding social justice and equity would continue to manifest into real change that he believes remains elusive.

“And that has yet to come at the levels we are going to need, that’s what I’m looking forward to and hopefully things continue until we see those results,” he said.