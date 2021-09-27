Dallas Declares ‘Lights Out' for Fall Bird Migration

The City of Dallas is once again doing its part to help protect birds migrating south through North Texas.

Mayor Eric Johnson issued a proclamation declaring 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Sept. 27 and Oct. 17 as “Lights Out Nights” in Dallas.

Residents and businesses are urged to turn out non-essential lights at night when hundreds of millions of birds pass through Texas. The birds are disoriented by lights at night and are more likely to collide with buildings as a result, a city spokesman said.

It's part of Lights Out Texas, which is a statewide initiative led by a coalition of conservation nonprofits, universities, governmental organizations and Texans dedicated to the conservation of birds.

According to one study, Dallas was ranked third of the 125 most populous American cities for exposing migrating birds to light pollution.

In Fort Worth, downtown businesses are taking part in Lights Out from Sept. 5 to Oct. 29.