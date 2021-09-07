Fort Worth's City Center Towers to Turn Off Nonessential Lights During Bird Migration Period

Downtown Fort Worth's City Center will dim nonessential lights during the fall migratory period as hundreds of millions of birds pass through Texas.

This will include dimming non-essential lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. inside and outside the Bank of America Tower and the Wells Fargo Tower from September 5 to October 29.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The City Center also participated in the Lights Out, Texas program last spring.

"It's vitally important City Center does its part to protect migratory birds as they pass through our city," Johnny Campbell, President and CEO of City Center Management, said. "According to Texan by Nature, brightly lit buildings can confuse birds as they're flying at night, causing them to crash into the buildings. Small businesses and homeowners are also encouraged to join the effort."

Laura Bush, founder of Texan by Nature, suggested several measures for North Texans to protect migratory birds including turning off all non-essential lights from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night and avoiding the use of landscape lighting to light up trees or gardens where birds may be resting.

For essential lights like as security lighting, aim lights down, use lighting shields to direct light downwards and to avoid light shining into the sky or trees, and use motion detectors and sensors so lights are only on when needed.

North Texans should also close their blinds at night to reduce the amount of light being emitted from windows.

For more information, visit citycenterfw.com.