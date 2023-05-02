Dallas Code Compliance Conducting ‘Pool Sweep' Across Apartment Complexes to Prevent Drownings

The warmer temperatures are a reminder that summer is just around the corner. But as families plan to spend more time at the pool, the risk of drownings increases, especially at apartment pools.

That’s why the city of Dallas is trying to prevent drownings this summer by making sure apartment pools are following the rules.

“It’s important because we’re trying to prevent drownings. We’re doing this for the safety and the welfare of the community,” said Henry Trevino, an inspector for City of Dallas Code Compliance.

Right now, code compliance inspectors are conducting a pool sweep across Dallas. Since early April, they’ve been inspecting their way through more than 800 pools. A separate division is also inspecting hotel pools for any safety violations.

“We have been extremely busy,” said Trevino. “All of these things have to be checked.”

Time is running out to get it done before the temperatures soar. NBC 5 followed along for an inspection as a team when through a long and detailed checklist.

Pool fences must be at least 5 feet high. Any gaps in the fencing must be smaller than 4 inches.

Lifebuoys with ropes and pool rescue hooks are required on-site.

“On the lifebuoy, we make sure that it is Coast Guard stamped. And we also make sure that it has a rope attached to it so that if it needs to be used in case of emergency, they can cast it and pull it back in,” said Trevino.

Inspectors also make sure railings are secure and that steps are clearly marked.

Warning signs must also be specific about no diving, whether a lifeguard is present and listing out the pool rules. Small details, like the water depth signage, are also a violation if it’s not listed.

If you don't see an emergency phone on site, that's a violation of state law. Inspectors will push the button on the call box to make sure it connects to an operator.

The most common violation they're seeing involve the pool fence or the pool gates, which need to have a properly working lock.

“I’ve noticed a lot of step issues to where children or teenagers can climb up and jump the fence at the pool,” said inspector Corey Boyd. “We try to keep it close eye on that and keep the fences secure.”

His team will thoroughly inspect the gate to make sure that it closes on its own and does not stay open in any way so that a child doesn’t accidentally wander into the pool area unattended.

While inspecting the pools is important, so is supervision. Data from Children's Health shows that for 69% of the kids that drown, there was an adult present.

“People don't realize that they have to literally have their eyes on their children all of the time because drowning is silent,” said Jennifer Pewitt, associate vice president of aquatics for the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. “Our message is always close supervision is the best protection against drowning. And when you're at the pool, you have to have your eyes on your kids all the time. You have to designate a water watcher and be watching the pool.”

Swim lessons are also important. The YMCA offers free swim assessments year-round. There is also a free swim assessment open house on May 27 at various YMCA locations across North Texas.

“The next layer of protection is enrolling your child in swimming lessons. The CDC says that formal swimming lessons reduce a child's risk of drowning by 88%,” said Pewitt. “Even if a child doesn't become a fully competent swimmer, if they just gain a few skills, we know that that drastically changes how safe they are around the water.”

This is only the third year for the code compliance pool sweep program. Code inspectors are hoping to wrap up well before Memorial Day, which is the unofficial start of summer.

“Take your time, I know everybody’s anxious with the summer coming up with Memorial Day and the holidays. Just be cautious, read your rules, and have fun,” said Boyd.

The city of Dallas is also asking residents to report any pool code violations that might pop up throughout the next few months by calling 3-1-1.