The Dallas city manager is one step closer to getting a new job in another city.

As of Tuesday night, the city of Austin is making moves to hire T.C. Broadnax as their own city manager.

This comes just a month after Broadnax resigned from the same role here in Dallas after seven years on the job.

According to a city council message board post by Austin Mayor Kirk Watson on Tuesday night, a subcommittee has recommended Broadnax move forward to become the next city manager.

The post also says, “This posting will also be for potential passage of an ordinance to employ T.C. Broadnax as Austin City Manager.”

The announcement came after closed-door deliberations with Austin council members.

Two council members responded to the post congratulating Broadnax.

“I want to congratulate TC Broadnax on his selection and really look forward to getting to work together to not just solve the pressing challenges facing Austin, but build on all the areas that already make this such a great place to live,” wrote Ryan Alter, Austin City Councilman for District 5.

However, the Austin City Council still needs to vote on this recommendation and approve Broadnax's contract. The council is expected to vote next Thursday on whether to move ahead with Broadnax.

The city of Austin has been without a city manager since they fired the previous one over a year ago.

The city manager is one of the most important roles in city government. That’s why cities embark on an extensive and national search to find qualified candidates.

All day on Monday, Broadnax was one of two finalists that took part in a public question and answer session in front of a crowd at an event center in Austin.

The other finalist was Denton's city manager, Sara Hensley. She used to work for the city of Austin as an assistant city manager and also led the city’s parks and recreation department.

Broadnax responded to many questions about his experience, what issues are important to him and even about his parting ways with Dallas.

"I think collectively – the decision that they wanted to go and have a reset, and go in a different direction with a new manager that could coalesce and work with them in a manner similar to when they hired me, I think I’ve got to respect that. So I think my time there has been good,” he said.

Broadnax started as Dallas city manager in 2017. Before being named the Dallas city manager, he was the city manager in Tacoma, Washington. Broadnax also held other municipal government jobs in Pompano Beach, Florida, and San Antonio.

Several Dallas city council members pushed for Broadnax’s resignation last month, citing his tense relationship with Dallas mayor Eric Johnson, who, in June 2022, tried to get the city manager removed.

The pair eventually decided to continue working together and outlined five key areas needing improvement, including permitting, public safety, the city's 911 call center, continuing to develop an economic development corporation that would elevate the city's international stature, and enhancing communication with the mayor and City Council.

His resignation was announced in February and goes into effect on June 3.

Broadnax issued a statement at the time that did not discuss any discord. It spoke of the gratitude and support he received during his years of service.

"It has been my distinct honor and privilege to have served as your city manager for the last seven years. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and grateful for the support I received during my tenure," Broadnax wrote in his resignation letter.

Mayor Eric Johnson also issued a statement about the manager's resignation.

“I received word of the city manager’s resignation via memo today and briefly spoke with him afterward about his decision. TC was tough — he often knew what he wanted for Dallas and would fight hard for it. And I would do the same. We did not always see eye to eye, but we still worked together to help move this city forward. After his seven years of working for our city, I want to wish him well on whatever comes next," Johnson's statement said.

Dallas city council said it hopes to find a search firm by the end of April to help them find a new city manager. That search could take up to seven months.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Dallas is the ninth largest city in the country with around 1.3 million residents, around 13,100 employees and a $4.6 billion annual budget. Austin, with more than 970,000 residents is the 10th largest city in the country, has more than 16,000 municipal employees, and the Austin City Council last summer adopted a $5.5 billion budget.