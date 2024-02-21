Dallas city manager TC Broadnax resigns after 7 years

Dallas City Manager TC Broadnax is stepping down as the city's top administrator, according to officials who spoke with NBC 5.

In a resignation letter obtained by NBC 5, Broadnax said his last day would be June 3.

"It has been my distinct honor and privilege to have served as your city manager for the last seven years. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and grateful for the support I received during my tenure," Broadnax wrote.

A city source with direct knowledge of the circumstances surrounding Broadnax’s departure told NBC 5 that three councilmembers initially spearheaded negotiations on a deal that would provide Broadnax a severance and allow the city to move forward with a search for a new manager.

NBC 5 viewed a draft statement to be released on behalf of council members who supported the exit plan. The statement said in part, “After careful consideration, it has become apparent that the relationship between the mayor and the city manager has not been conducive to effective governance and the advancement of Dallas’ interests. The dynamic between these key citywide figures has unfortunately hindered the realization of our city’s full potential, and it is imperative that we address this issue head-on in order to move forward.”

"It is my hope that my departure provides the City Council an opportunity to reset, refocus, and transition to a new city manager that continues to move the city forward and will allow for a more effective working relationship with the mayor and City Council moving forward," Broadnax wrote in his letter.

Broadnax said in his letter he was committed to working with the City Council through the transition to ensure continuity of programs and projects, and that services to the community are not negatively impacted.

Broadnax and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson have had a tumultuous relationship, with the mayor calling for Broadnax's termination in June 2022. The pair eventually decided to continue working together and outlined five key areas needing improvement including permitting, public safety, the city's 911 call center, continuing to develop an economic development corporation that would elevate the city's international stature and enhancing communication with the mayor and City Council.

In August 2022, the City Council approved a 3% raise for Broadnax after discussing his work performance in a closed session, bumping his yearly salary to more than $423,000. Johnson and council members Paula Blackmon, Adam McGough, Cara Mendelsohn and Gay Donnell Willis voted against the raise.

Broadnax came to Dallas in 2017 after a unanimous 15-0 vote of the City Council in December 2016. Before being named the Dallas city manager, he was the city manager in Tacoma, Washington. Broadnax also held other municipal government jobs in Pompano Beach, Florida and San Antonio.

In 2016, Broadnax told NBC 5 that he dreamed of a job in the City of Dallas since receiving his Master's in Public Administration degree from the University of North Texas in the early 1990s.

As city manager, Broadnax oversees more than 15,300 Dallas employees and an annual budget of $4 billion. The city manager's office also employs two deputy city managers, four assistant city managers and a chief financial officer. An interim city manager has not been announced.