T.C. Broadnax Among Top Dallas Leaders Given Raises by City Council

Months ago, several council members were ready to fire T.C. Broadnax. Now, as a truce holds, he’s among top city officials who got raises after their annual evaluations

By Everton Bailey Jr. - The Dallas Morning News

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax will get a boost in pay starting in October after he and other top city officials were evaluated Wednesday.

The City Council on Wednesday approved a 3% raise for Broadnax after discussing his work performance in closed session, bumping his yearly salary to more than $423,000. Mayor Eric Johnson and council members Paula Blackmon, Adam McGough, Cara Mendelsohn and Gay Donnell Willis voted against the raise.

Broadnax also received a 1% raise last year, but the pay bump this year comes weeks after a public attempt by elected leaders to fire him and then an about-face when support on the council to boot the city manager waned.

