Dallas Children's Advocacy Center kicks off ‘Holiday of Hope' toy drive

It's that time of year for giving back. You can help spread a little cheer this holiday season for children who need something to brighten their days.

The Dallas Children's Advocacy Center has launched its annual 'Holiday of Hope' toy drive.

For children living in the aftermath of criminal child abuse, the holiday season can be especially challenging. That’s why every year, the nonprofit collects clothing, toys, books, and blankets for the thousands of children they serve.

The toy drive is underway now until December 11.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

DCAC helps children who are referred there through the criminal justice system because they have been victims of or witnessed child abuse or violent crime. It’s the only agency dedicated to improving the lives of abused children in Dallas County.

When the perpetrator is the sole provider or a crucial second income, purchasing gifts becomes impossible for many families. The Holiday of Hope program ensures that these children receive gifts and can celebrate among others who have experienced similar trauma, fostering a sense of community and belonging during an often isolating time.

“I am deeply touched by the incredible support we receive for Holiday of Hope each year,” said Irish Burch, DCAC’s President & CEO. “It's uplifting to witness our community unite to bring joy and comfort to children who have faced unimaginable challenges. Each donated item represents not just a gift but an offering of hope and resilience. With our community’s continued commitment, we can transform this holiday season into a time of healing, warmth, and renewed promise for these children.”

This year, the center has 1,600 children on its holiday wish list.

New, unwrapped toys and gifts should be delivered to DCAC by December 11 or ordered online through DCAC wishlists. The Holiday of Hope webpage offers gift ideas categorized by age range and links to wishlists, such as Amazon, with specific gift requests. The most urgent need is for gifts for teenagers, a group often overlooked in toy drives yet a core focus at DCAC — the most common DCAC client is a 14-year-old girl who has been sexually abused by someone she knows and trusts.

Individuals, neighborhood groups, and other organizations are also encouraged to host their own Toy Drive or make a monetary donation. A donation of $250 covers the cost of gifts for each child and their non-offending family members.

Volunteering opportunities are also available throughout December, where volunteers are needed to sort gifts, stock shelves, and select toys for children based on lists completed by their caregivers. Check out the DCAC website for the volunteer application.

For more details about the toy drive, click here.