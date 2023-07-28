Cowboys ‘heartbroken' over passing of AT&T Stadium art ambassador Phil Whitfield

The Dallas Cowboys are remembering longtime security guard turned AT&T Stadium art ambassador Phil Whitfield who died this week at the age of 62.

NBC 5 talked to Whitfield in 2014 about his part in the installation of works from 58 world-class artists at Jerry World in Arlington.

Whitfield was born a Cowboys fan and became a stadium security guard in the early 90s. He quickly caught the eye of the Jones family who tapped Whitfield to oversee the installation of the works of art.

Phil Whitfield, art ambassador at AT&T Stadium, reflects on his passion for art in all 58 world-class contemporary pieces housed at the stadium.

That experience helped foster Whitfield's passion for art. Through the years, he gave stadium tours to school children, celebrities and even former presidents.

In a statement posted by AT&T Stadium, Gene Jones said:

"The loss of Phil Whitfield leaves us all heartbroken. We have such wonderful memories with him, just as so many others do. Few people have generated such widespread goodwill and respect like Phil did over the years. He was an amazing ambassador for the Cowboys and a great friend and docent for our art program and the purpose of connecting with children and inspiring them to enjoy art. We will miss him greatly."

No other details on Whitfield's passing were available. He was set to turn 63 on Saturday.