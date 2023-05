See the Full Dallas Cowboys 2023 Schedule

The Dallas Cowboys announced Thursday night when their regular-season games will take place.

Here's the full schedule with all times CT.

REGULAR SEASON

WEEK 1: Sun., Sept. 10 @ N.Y. Giants (NBC) 7:20 p.m.

WEEK 2: Sun., Sept. 17 N.Y. JETS (CBS) 3:25 p.m.

WEEK 3: Sun., Sept. 24 @ Arizona (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

WEEK 4: Sun., Oct. 1 NEW ENGLAND (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

WEEK 5: Sun., Oct. 8 @ San Francisco (NBC)* 7:20 p.m.

WEEK 6: Mon., Oct. 16 @ LA Chargers (ESPN) 7:15 p.m.

WEEK 7: Sun., Oct. 22 BYE

WEEK 8: Sun., Oct. 29 LA RAMS (FOX) Noon

WEEK 9: Sun., Nov. 5 @ Philadelphia (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

WEEK 10: Sun., Nov. 12 N.Y. GIANTS (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

WEEK 11: Sun., Nov. 19 @ Carolina (FOX) Noon

WEEK 12: Thurs., Nov. 23 WASHINGTON (CBS) 3:30 p.m.

WEEK 13: Thurs., Nov. 30 SEATTLE (Prime Video) 7:15 p.m.

WEEK 14: Sun., Dec. 10 PHILADELPHIA (NBC)* 7:20 p.m.

WEEK 15: Sun., Dec. 17 @ Buffalo (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

WEEK 16: Sun., Dec. 24 @ Miami (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

WEEK 17: Sat., Dec. 30 DETROIT (ESPN/ABC) 7:15 p.m.

WEEK 18: Sat/Sun. Jan. 6/7 @ Washington (TBD) TBD

Home Games in BOLD

Game times and television broadcasts are subject to change

*Select Prime Time games subject to change; Week 18 game is TBD