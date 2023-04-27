Watch Micah Parsons' Priceless Reaction to Eagles' Jalen Carter Pick

WATCH: Parsons' reaction to Eagles' Carter pick is priceless originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles landed the best prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night when they traded up one spot to draft Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall.

And Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons was absolutely sick when he heard the news.

Parsons was live on the Bleacher Report NFL Draft show when the news broke Thursday evening and he stood up from his chair, paced around the set, and said he was "sick to his stomach" about the pick.

Enjoy the Cowboys schadenfreude for yourself:

.@MicahhParsons11 ALMOST WALKED OFF THE SET after the Eagles moved up to draft Jalen Carter 💀



“I’m just so sick to my stomach right now.” pic.twitter.com/qRHckXnCR6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2023

In. Cred. Ible.

Parsons is one of the best football players in the world, so it'd stand to reason the guy knows talent when he sees it. The fact that Dallas's best defender is reacting like this to his main division rival landing Carter is basically the best scouting report you could possibly get.



NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro wrote plenty more about the pick:

"Thought to be one of the most talented players in this class, questions about his character surfaced during the pre-draft process. The Eagles did their homework on Carter and obviously felt comfortable taking him. If they got that part right, the Eagles might have just landed a cornerstone piece for the next decade.

"'It’s everywhere right now,' Carter said to NFL Network after being drafted by the Eagles. 'I’m just happy that the Eagles trust me right now and I’m ready to work, put in the work and win the Super Bowl with them guys.

"Because Carter, 22, was a dominant player for Georgia over the past few seasons. He had 15 1/2 sacks over the past two seasons as an interior pass rusher. And as important as edge rush is in the NFL, it’s even harder to find interior game-wreckers like Carter.

"Before those character concerns surfaced, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah ranked Carter as the best overall prospect in this class."

What a night for Eagles fans. Amazing.