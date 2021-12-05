Community Prepares for Prayer Vigil to Honor Officer Killed in the Line of Duty

NBC 5 will livestream the vigil at 8 p.m. in the video player above.

A large turnout is expected Sunday night in Mesquite as the community unites for a vigil to honor Ofc. Richard Houston, who was killed in the line of duty on Friday.

Jennifer Mann came to the growing memorial along with Rita Martinez. She works in Mesquite ISD and said they both know officers in the department through the school resource officer program.

“We were coming home from church and we thought, ‘Let’s go say some extra prayers today because I think his family could really use it,’” Mann said.

Many are leaning on those extra prayers in Mesquite on Sunday.

The memorial outside of the Mesquite Police Department for Ofc. Richard Houston seemed to draw more people, like Rhonda Dean.

“Something in me just said I got to go over there,” Dean said.

Dean was like most who showed up at 777 N. Galloway Avenue on Sunday. It was a mix of quiet reflection, taking photos of a Mesquite police vehicle adorned with balloons, fresh flowers and a large-framed photo of Houston.

They remembered a public servant many never met but still felt a strong connection to.

“It was right around the corner from me – you know – it hit home,” Dean said.

Ofc. Houston, 46, was shot multiple times while responding to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Belt Line Road on Friday.

Houston, who was married with three children, was transported to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas and was later pronounced dead.

A special donation webpage has been established to assist the Houston family with expenses.

“It’s just really hard to comprehend all of that,” Martinez said.

The shooting happened Friday after 1:40 p.m. in the parking lot of an Albertson's grocery store in the 1500 block of South Beltline Road, where the officer was called to a report of a disturbance involving two women, Mesquite police Capt. Stephen Biggs said Friday.

At some point a man got out a gun, leading to a shootout with the officer, Mesquite police Chief David Gill said.

"This is a senseless act of violence that ripped a loving father from his family," Gill told reporters Friday.

Mesquite police said more investigative details are expected to be released early this week but for Sunday – its focus is on honoring their fallen officer and preparing for a well-attended prayer vigil at 8 p.m.