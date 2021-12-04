Mesquite Police Identify Officer Killed in Line of Duty as 21-Year Veteran

The Mesquite police officer who was killed in the line of duty has been identified Saturday as a 21-year veteran of the department.

Officer Richard Houston was shot multiple times while responding to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Belt Line Road on Friday.

Officer Houston was transported to Baylor Hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

Officer Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and was married with three children.

A special donation webpage has been established to assist the Houston family at https://charities.thempa.org/donate/.

“This was a senseless act of violence. Richard was a great officer, friend, father, and husband. Please keep his family and our family in your prayers," said Mesquite Police Chief David Gill.

Officer Houston was hired as a Mesquite Police Officer on January 8, 2001.

He graduated from Session 153 of the Basic Course in Applied Police Science and was named Valedictorian of his class. His assignments included serving in the Operations Bureau as a Patrol Officer, on the SWAT Team for more than 10 years, and in Criminal Investigations handling Burglary and Theft, Homeland Security, and Juvenile/Gang cases.

Officer Houston earned a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Master Peace Officer License and Instructor Proficiency Certificate. In April 2021 a Certificate of Merit was presented to Officer Houston for his heroic actions assisting the Garland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety with the arrest of three suspects of a stolen car used in various crimes and he prevented a suicide attempt by one of the suspects during the apprehension efforts.

His recognitions during his Mesquite Police Department career include:

· 48 Letters of Commendation

· 2 Life Saving Awards

· 1 Police Commendation Bar

· Citizens Police Academy Officer of the Month Award in August 2018

Funeral arrangements are still pending.

The shooting happened Friday after 1:40 p.m. in the parking lot of an Albertsons grocery store in the 1500 block of South Beltline Road, where the officer was called to a report of a disturbance involving two women, said Mesquite Police Capt. Stephen Biggs on Friday.

At some point a man got out a gun, leading to a shootout with the officer, Gill said.

"This is a senseless act of violence that ripped a loving father from his family," Gill told reporters in a news conference Friday evening outside the hospital.

"He was a good man, a good friend and a good officer. Please keep his family and our family in your prayers," he said, fighting through tears while dozens of law enforcement officers stood behind him.

The man police accused in the shooting was last listed in critical condition with one gunshot wound. His name has not yet been made public.