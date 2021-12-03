Mesquite Officer Critically Wounded After Shooting Outside Grocery Store: PD

Live video from NBC 5 will appear in the video player above.

Two people, including a police officer, are hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting outside a grocery store Friday afternoon in Mesquite, police say.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the parking lot of an Albertsons grocery store along the 1500 block of South Beltline Road, according to Mesquite Police Capt. Stephen Biggs.

According to Biggs, the officer was first called to investigate a disturbance involving two women when at some point gunfire was exchanged between the officer and a man.

Both the man and officer were hospitalized in critical condition with gunshot wounds, Biggs said.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed several police officers and patrol vehicles outside Baylor Scott & White University Medical Center in Dallas.

Early details were limited and more information will be made available later Friday. NBC 5 has crews heading to the scene to gather more information.

