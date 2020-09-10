‘Communities Foundation of Texas' to Kick Off 19th Annual Freedom Day on 9/11

Volunteers are planning to rally together in the name of equity and justice on Friday for the 19th annual Freedom Day.

The Communities Foundation of Texas has held the yearly event for observance of the 9/11 attacks. Friday is also the federally-recognized 'National Day of Service and Remembrance.'

CFT will be uniting volunteers in virtual, remote and physically distanced projects to honor 9/11 victims, first responders, military and veterans who serve the North Texas community.

The theme this year is Equity and Justice for All.

"The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, recent economic crisis, and urgent demands to end systemic racism have created tremendous need in our community. This year's Freedom Day will activate volunteers to help nonprofit partners meet growing needs related to these issues with a focus on building thriving communities for all," said Sejal Desai, Business Engagement Director for CFT.

Volunteers will be activated in 18 virtual, remote, and physically distanced projects.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday, an opening ceremony will be held virtually, featuring CFT's President and CEO, Dave Scullin, and Pastor Richie Butler of St. Luke Community United Methodist Church, who serves on CFT's Board of Trustees.

You can join via Zoom by clicking here.

Then all day starting at 9:15 a.m. volunteers will participate in volunteer projects virtually, remotely, and at physically distanced project sites.

Click here to see a full list of different projects you can take part in. Links to virtual events and addresses to physical events are listed.