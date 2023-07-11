Investigation ongoing after six shot, two fatally in July 4th shooting; partial body cam video released

Fort Worth Police say the investigation into an altercation and shooting involving police after a July 4th party is ongoing.

Two men were killed and four others were injured by gunfire in the early morning hours of July 5, though police are still trying to sort out who shot who.

Fort Worth Chief of Police Neil Noakes said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon that ballistics reports that will show which bullet came from which gun are not yet completed.

Noakes said in an interview last week that an officer and a Fort Worth Fire Department arson investigator, who is a sworn peace officer with a service weapon, were paired up to investigate illegal firework activity.

The chief said the officers were responding to a call when they passed a block party at Ross and 32nd and spotted a man who appeared to be injured walking away from another man holding a gun.

Noakes said the officers stopped, got out of their vehicle and as they approached the party heard a gunshot. At the same time, Noakes said a woman called 911 to report fighting at the location and while on the phone with dispatchers reported hearing gunfire.

Noakes said after the officer heard the gunshot he picked up his pace and then fired toward an armed person, later identified as 21-year-old Billy Smith, before announcing himself. In the video, the officer can be seen firing three times, saying, "Police, get down!" and then firing three more shots.

The arson investigator, moving along the officer's left side, reported seeing another man, identified as 30-year-old Bronshay Minter, holding a modified pistol that the chief said was shining at the officers and the person on the ground.

The officers fired on Minter, who fell and then got up and ran. Noakes said a weapon was found where Minter fell including shell casings that matched that weapon.

The chief said six people were injured by gunfire including the two men who were killed. Three of the injured were hospitalized and the fourth person, who was said to have been beaten, stabbed and shot, left the scene on his own and was not identified by police.

Fort Worth Police said the Major Case Unit and Internal Affairs Unit, along with investigators from the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting. Police said the information obtained in the investigation will be shared with the grand jury for review.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting or altercation, including those who may have video recordings, to please contact the Major Case Unit at 817-392-4430.

FAMILY ASKS FOR POLICE TO RELEASE BODYCAM VIDEO

In the six days since the shooting, the families of the two men who were killed have pleaded with police to share investigative details, including body camera video of the shooting. Before Tuesday, police were hesitant to release information saying the investigation is ongoing.

Family members of the men told NBC 5 they attended a permitted neighborhood fireworks show earlier in the evening and that officers had stopped by more than once to make sure everything was being done lawfully.

About 30 minutes after the fireworks ended, as people were leaving the event, Nicole Johnson said gunfire entered her home.

Families of the victims said the men were friends and dispute the police department's explanation that the men were fighting. The families said Minter and Smith were gun owners, but do not believe either would have pointed a gun at police.

Both Minter and Smith's families said they want to see the video sooner rather than later to get a better idea of what took place that night.