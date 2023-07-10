Families of both men shot and killed by a Fort Worth officer and arson investigator continue to press for body camera video

Fort Worth Police said they're still gathering information and investigating an officer-involved shooting that left two men dead. Police Chief Neil Noakes said they hope to release the video sometime this week but don't have an exact date.

Family members of both men said they're hurting and want answers as to what exactly took place the night of the deadly shooting involving a Fort Worth officer and fire department arson investigator.

Bronshay Minter, 30, and Billy Smith, 21, were identified as the two men who were killed last week.

“They took my son away from me at an early age," said Cynthia Smith the mother of Smith. "And no one wants to seem to be accountable for it, that is not how it’s supposed to be, I’m sorry, that’s not how it’s supposed to be.”

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said in an interview Wednesday morning that around 12:30 a.m., an officer and an arson investigator, who is a sworn peace officer with a service weapon, were paired up to investigate illegal firework activity. They were on their way to a call when they saw two armed men in an altercation and fired their weapons.

"This is a very dynamic scene that just came out of nowhere, the officers weren't even trying to respond to this scene when they came by," Noakes said on Wednesday morning during a news conference at the scene.

Police said they're continuing to investigate and iron out the details, but both families are pressing against the information released so far.

"They’re claiming that they rode by, they did not ride by, they parked the car down half the block the street and walked to where the crowd was," said Cynthia who alleges along with others that the officers did not announce themselves.

Police have not released new information since the shooting occurred saying the investigation is still pending.

Both Minter, also known as 'Bam', and Smith, known as 'Cowboy' for riding horses, were attending a Fourth of July block party at a home at the intersection of N.W. 32nd St. and Ross Ave.

The annual celebration has been going on for nine years according to those who live there and attended the event. The homeowner said they get a permit from the city in order to pop fireworks and that earlier in the night different officers came through to make sure they were operating correctly.

Nicole Johnson, who is Cynthia's God daughter and called Smith her brother, said she was inside the house with her daughter and grandmother when bullets came flying through their house.

"That was our grandmother’s house, the police crept up in our yard as we were getting things together to get people out of the way to get people home safely. They came in our yard and started blatantly shooting and every bullet that they shot out, they hit somebody. They hit my brother first, they killed my brother first," expressed Johnson who was visibly emotional.

She said the fireworks had ended more than thirty minutes before the shooting occurred and that people were cleaning up and leaving.

Johnson and others who attended said Minter and Smith were friends and were not fighting.

It remains unclear what led police to fire their service weapons, but those who were there dispute the police department's explanation so of what took place that night.

The families said Minter and Smith were gun owners, but do not believe either would have pointed a gun at police. The Fort Worth Police Department has not said if anyone aimed a firearm in their direction. There have not been any new updates since the shooting occurred early morning last Wednesday.

"He was still young he had a whole life to live for him, he is a cowboy, this is Texas, so what if he had a gun," said Johnson. "That's not a reason to kill, you tell my brother to put his gun down and he's going to put his gun down."

Both Minter and Smith's families said they want to see the video sooner rather than later to get a better idea of what took place that night.