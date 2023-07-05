Two dead after officer-involved shooting overnight in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police are investigating after a Fort Worth police officer and a Fort Worth arson investigator shot and killed two armed men early Wednesday morning.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said that shortly after midnight a Fort Worth police officer and arson investigator, who is a sworn peace officer with a service weapon, were paired up to investigate illegal fireworks activity. They were en route to a call when they saw an altercation in the area of Ross Avenue and N.W. 32nd Street.

Noakes said while details are still being worked out -- when the pair got out at the scene they saw two armed men and both officers fired their weapons.

"This is a very dynamic scene that just came out of nowhere, the officers weren't even trying to respond to this scene when they came by," Noakes said. "This is just another one of those calls where what may seem routine turns into something dangerous very quickly."

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes gave an update on two officer-involved shootings early Wednesday morning.

The officers rendered aid immediately after the shooting, according to Noakes, but one of the men died at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital and died.

Noakes said another man and woman with gunshot wounds were found nearby and taken to the hospital and are being treated, it is unknown the relationship to the altercation.

Noakes said both the police officer and arson investigator wear body cameras, but that video has not been reviewed yet. Both will be on routine administrative leave as the shootings are investigated.

Noakes was asked about the recent spate of violence in the city.

"It's stressful for all of us, it's stressful for the entire city of Fort Worth, it's stressful for the nation. This is going on all over, and quite frankly we're all tired of it. We're tired of seeing this kind of senseless violence. We're tired of seeing, especially young people, being killed and young people taking lives," said Noakes.

The officer-involved shootings come one day after three died and 11 were shot at ComoFest.

"Yeah, we're taking it hard, the city is taking it hard, but the only way we get through this is if we do it together. The only way we can change what's going on and not just have to investigate cases like this but prevent cases like this is if we all work together. Which is why, anytime we have a case like this or like the case in Como -- we are pleading, we're begging the public to please come forward. There were so many people out there, we know there were people out there that know what happened, know who did it, and know where we can find them, we need their help."

That investigation is ongoing and Noakes said there is no update on a suspect or suspects in the ComoFest shootings.

OTHER SHOOTINGS IN FORT WORTH OVERNIGHT WEDNESDAY

Fort Worth police say a man is in the hospital after being shot in the stomach while watching fireworks near Martin Street and Miller Avenue.

In another shooting, a man says he was shot in the foot while with his girlfriend near West 7th when three men tried to rob him.

As of this writing, no word on arrests in any of the shootings.

Check back for the latest on this developing story. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.