Violent night in Fort Worth: Police say 3 dead, more than a dozen injured after two shootings Monday

Fort Worth police are investigating two separate shootings Monday night that left three dead and more than a dozen injured.

The first shooting happened just before midnight at a Fourth of July party in the Como neighborhood southwest of downtown Fort Worth.

After shots rang out the shooting victims were taken to two Fort Worth hospitals by private vehicles and ambulances. According to Fort Worth police, 11 shooting victims have been identified - three people are dead and eight others are recovering. The victims include ten adults and one juvenile.

Fort Worth Police Department Captain Shawn Murray said the crime scene spanned a couple of blocks in the area of Diaz Avenue and Horne Street.

Murray said it's too soon to know the motive or how many gunmen were involved.

Another shooting in the Polytechnic Heights area east of downtown Fort Worth happened just after 10 p.m. Monday.

Fort Worth police say officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of Christine Avenue for a shooting. Three adult men were shot, one in the head, one in the back and one in the leg. All three were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Fort Worth police say the incident began as a large group fighting that escalated into shots fired by at least two people.

A short time later, Fort Worth police say they were called to a home in the 4000 block of Knox Street. There officers found a man and woman who said they had been at the Christine Avenue location when their vehicle was hit by gunfire.

The woman was a passenger in the car and was shot in the ankle, police say the man who was driving had a hand injury either from a gunshot wound or flying glass. Both were taken to Harris Methodist Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one person has been taken into custody, the gang unit is investigating the incident.