COMING UP: Dallas Police Chief releasing video from carjacking and shooting on Wednesday

Police Chief Eddie Garcia is releasing video from the carjacking that resulted in an undercover officer being shot.

Three people were arrested late Wednesday in Shreveport in connection with the shooting and carjacking of a Dallas police officer this week, according to jail records.

According to the Dallas Police Department's Public Information Officer Kristin Lowman, the incident occurred in the 2400 block of West Northwest Highway near Harry Hines Boulevard at around 12:45 a.m. The officer was in the area conducting surveillance.

In an early morning press conference, Chief Eddie Garcia said the incident began when a vehicle pulled up to the officer and blocked him in.

“At least two suspects exited the vehicle. One of the suspects was armed with two firearms and approached our officer. When our officer noticed these individuals approaching the car, the officer exit his vehicle. Soon after that, an exchange of gunfire happened between suspects and our officer retreated. Our officer was shot at least one time.”

It is unknown if the suspects were hit with gunfire but one of them was able to jump in the officer's covert car and take off with it, alongside the suspect vehicle.

According to Dallas police, the suspects abandoned the undercover Dodge Challenger a short distance away from the scene of the crime.

The undercover officer was able to call for help, informing officers that he had been shot and his vehicle had been stolen, police said. Officers arrived to his aid and were able to take the officer to the hospital by vehicle. The officer was discharged from the hospital later on Wednesday morning.

Redricous Lewis, 19, Redtravion Polk, 17, and Xavier Cook, 18, were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, Dallas police said.

What police allege each person did in the shooting and robbery was not clear. Dallas police said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing, and additional charges are possible. Shreveport police did not respond to a request for comment.

