Suspects arrested in Shreveport in connection with shooting, carjacking of Dallas officer

Three people were arrested late Wednesday in Shreveport in connection with the shooting and carjacking of a Dallas police officer this week, according to jail records.

Tytionna Lewis, 26, Redricous Lewis, 19, and Camron McCullough, 18, were booked into the Shreveport city jail at about 4 a.m. Thursday on various drug and gun charges. Jail records indicate they were located in reference to the attempted homicide of a police officer, but did not list those charges as of early Thursday afternoon.

What police allege each person did in the shooting and robbery was not clear in jail records. Redricous Lewis had “fugitive” listed as one of his charges, but the other two did not. Dallas police declined to immediately provide details, and Shreveport police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jail records say authorities obtained search warrants for the suspects in Shreveport, about 200 miles east of Dallas. During the search, Redricous Lewis “jumped from a second-floor window and fled from officers on foot.” All were found with 110 grams of suspected marijuana, two bags of cocaine, a digital scale, packing material and multiple firearms, according to the records.

