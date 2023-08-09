Undercover Dallas police officer shot, car stolen

Dallas Police are investigating the shooting of an undercover officer early Wednesday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department's Public Information Officer Kristin Lowman, the incident occurred in the 2400 block of West Northwest Highway near Harry Hines Boulevard at around 12:45 a.m.

Police are searching for three men who they believe are involved in the incident, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said in an early morning press conference.

Garcia said the incident began when two of the suspects approached to the car with a gun. At some point, they shot at the undercover officer, and the officer returned fire, Garcia said.

Dallas Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 2400 block of Northwest Highway.

An officer has been shot, has non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect is at large.

PIO is at Parkland Hospital. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) August 9, 2023

According to Dallas police, the suspects then stole the officer's undercover Dodge Challenger before abandoning the car a short distance up the road.

The undercover officer was able to call for help, informing officers that he had been shot and his vehicle had been stolen, police said.

The veteran officer has not been identified, but Lowman confirmed that the officer was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Garcia said police are actively investigating the incident, and that the department has deployed resources to find the three people they say are responsible.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.