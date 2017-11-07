Storm System Brings Rain Wednesday, Chilly Temperatures

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

After more record-breaking heat this past weekend, cooler fall weather has returned, and will stick around a while.

An all day rain on Wednesday will probably keep temperatures in the 40s all day. If so, that will be the first time DFW has had a high in the 40s since last Valentine's Day! Wind chill values will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s!



Rain totals will range from a half inch to around an inch, with the heavier totals to the south of DFW.

And we need the rain, as we are now slightly below normal for the year. By Wednesday night, we will dry out with temperatures moderating by the weekend.

