Storm System Brings Rain Wednesday, Chilly Temperatures

Near 100 percent chance for rain expected Wednesday

new radar2
Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar		 S-Band Radar
NBC 5 S-Band		 Dallas County Radar
Dallas County		 Tarrant County Radar
Tarrant County
Collin County Radar
Collin County		 Denton County Radar
Denton County		 Ellis, Johnson County Radar
Ellis, Johnson Co.		 Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

After more record-breaking heat this past weekend, cooler fall weather has returned, and will stick around a while.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 2 hours ago

Dallas Homicides Happening All Over the City

Arlington 4 hours ago

8 Arrested in Arlington Child Solicitation Operation

An all day rain on Wednesday will probably keep temperatures in the 40s all day. If so, that will be the first time DFW has had a high in the 40s since last Valentine's Day! Wind chill values will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s!

Rain totals will range from a half inch to around an inch, with the heavier totals to the south of DFW.

And we need the rain, as we are now slightly below normal for the year. By Wednesday night, we will dry out with temperatures moderating by the weekend.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Interactive Radar

 

SkyCams

Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

 

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us