Dogs, cats and hamsters up for adoption in Richardson

There are approximately 45 furry friends up for adoption at the Richardson Animal Shelter.

“This is a major event for us especially this time of year, spring - summer is when we see the majority of animals coming in, babies, people moving,” said Noura Jammal, Richardson’s Animal Services Manager. “We’ve never been able to actually “clear” our shelter, but we have had a significant amount of animals find a home.”

Richardson Animal Services has once again partnered with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 for Clear the Shelters, our yearly mission to find loving homes for as many animals as possible.

Adoption fees can vary from location to location, so make sure to check with your city’s shelter.

Richardson’s shelter is waving adoption fees until August 31, which includes vaccination, spay or neuter, micro-chipping, de-worming or providing preventative medication.

The cost of these measures is about $300, according to Jammal.

The shelter has medium-sized to large-sized dogs, including four-year-old German Shepard ‘Heidi’ who has been treated for heartworms, saving her future family about $500 worth of medical costs.

Heidi

Bonzai the cat is 15 year old and weighs 20 pounds. She has many good years ahead of her and is only in need of a loving home and a good diet plan, according to Jammal.

Bonsai

Many of the animals have been at the shelter for over four months, several are potty trained.

If you already have a dog, the staff recommends you bring it along to see if the two are a good match.

The shelter also has six baby hamsters up for adoption.

“We had someone who got a hamster from a pet store, not realizing that it was pregnant,” said Jammal. “They took it home and found a whole bunch of babies and so they brought the babies here to us.”

Richardson Animal Services is open weekdays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and weekends from Noon to 5 p.m.