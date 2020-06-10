ATF Offers $6,000 Reward In Tarrant County Courthouse Fire

The Dallas Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for an intentionally set fire at the Tarrant County Courthouse.

Combined with an additional $1,000 offered by Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County, the total reward for information in this case is $6,000.

The fire occurred on Monday, June 1 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Fort Worth police and fire officials responded to an alarm at the Tarrant County Southwest Courthouse in the 6500 block of Granbury Road in Fort Worth.

Police said they noticed broken windows and visible fire inside the building. The fire was contained to a small area of the courthouse and extinguished.

ATF and Fort Worth Fire Department determined the fire was intentionally set. Security video from the building captured two suspects fleeing on foot immediately after the fire.

The first suspect is believed to be a young male. At the time of the incident, he wore dark-colored pants, a dark-colored sweatshirt with a Nike swoosh logo above a TCU logo on the left chest, dark shoes, and a dark full face mask with only the eyes exposed. He also carried a dark-colored backpack with him.

The second suspect is also believed to be a young male. At the time of the incident, he wore dark-colored pants, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, and dark-colored shoes.

"Fire is an unpredictable, destructive force," ATF Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II said. "Deliberately setting a fire is a particularly malicious crime. I am grateful first responders confined the damage to a relatively small area without injury to first responders, the public or the suspected arsonists themselves."

Those with information about the suspects or incident can contact ATF by phone at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or via email to ATFTips@atf.gov. The ATF can also be reached on their website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app or by visiting www.reportit.com.

Individuals can also contact the Fort Worth Fire Department Arson Investigations Unit at 817-584-9817 or 817-392-3922.