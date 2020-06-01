Fort Worth

Tarrant County Southwest Courthouse Attacked, Set on Fire, Officials Say

According to officials, the fire at the Tarrant County Southwest Courthouse appears to have been a targeted attack

By Hannah Jones

A courthouse in South Fort Worth was intentionally set on fire early Monday morning, officials say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a burglar alarm the Tarrant County Southwest Courthouse, located at 6551 Granbury Road, at around 2:30 a.m.

Approximately five minutes later, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at the same location, officials said.

Tarrant County constables and sheriff’s deputies received an alarm notification concerning glass breakage and motion at the courthouse at around 2:50 a.m., officials with Tarrant County Constable Precinct Six said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found broken windows and a fire inside the building, fire officials said.

Officials said that fire was coming from the windows of the courthouse, and it appeared that a fire was set to elected official Jon Siegel’s office.

According to fire officials, the Fort Worth Fire Department was able to extinguished the fire, and it appears to have been intentionally set.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The scene is currently under investigation by Fort Worth police, arson investigators, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, and Tarrant County Constable Precinct Six.

