Arrest Made in Friday Afternoon Chase, Grand Prairie PD

Grand Prairie police say an arrest has been made following a high-speed chase that took place Friday afternoon.

On March 4 around 3:25 p.m. officers performed a registration check on a gray 2019 Volkswagen Altas which was believed to be reported stolen.

According to Grand Prairie PD, 28-year-old Jacory Walker was driving when police attempted to make a traffic stop.

The driver began fleeing from officers which prompted them to call for assistance from Air 1.

Officials say Walker managed to drive the vehicle at a high rate of speed and was able to get on to I-20 westbound into the Grand Prairie city limits.

Grand Prairie PD deployed spike strips to disable the vehicle and received help from drivers on the highway that blocked Walker's path.

Once police stopped the driver, they found drugs and a handgun in the stolen vehicle.

The man then was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Following treatment, Walker was taken into police custody where he faces charges of evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Walker is currently being held on bond at Lew Sterrett.