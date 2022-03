A police chase in Grand Prairie ended in the middle of Interstate 20 with the help of some drivers.

When the driver fleeing from police hit traffic near Beltline Road officers closed in.

Other drivers who saw it all unfolding used their cars to help pin the suspect in between their cars.

Officers then broke the driver's side window and the driver out of the vehicle.

Police have not confirmed what led to the chase, but preliminary information was that the car was stolen.