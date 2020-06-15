Arlington Sexual Assault Suspect Identified and Arrested

The Arlington Police Department has arrested a suspect in a sexual assault case that occurred in September of 2019 in a city park.

The department released a composite sketch and details about the suspect last year in hopes of bringing justice to the victim, police said.

According to police, the aggravated sexual assault that occurred at the Crystal Canyon Park located in the 1000 block of Brown Boulevard on September 21, 2019.

Police said investigators were looking for a light-skinned Black male with a red iPhone who was 5'5", weighed approximately 130 to 150 pounds, and was approximately 25 years old. The suspect, who sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint, had a tattoo on the top of his right hand and a mole on his nose, police said.

On Wednesday, May 27, the Arlington Police Department was contacted by the Tyler Police Department with information related to the offense. Investigators uncovered video of a sexual assault that occurred during a narcotics investigation, police said.

Police said that after reviewing the video from the Tyler Police Department, the Arlington Police Department confirmed that the information matched the details of the Crystal Canyon sexual assault.

Investigators determined the footage depicted the crime after the suspect recorded the attack with his red iPhone, police said.

According to police, investigators determined that the red iPhone belonged to Jessie Dewayne Ray who was in custody at the Smith County Jail on weapons and narcotics charges.

After determining that Ray was the suspect in the video, Arlington Sex Crimes detectives obtained a probable cause arrest warrant and charged Ray with one count of aggravated sexual assault, police said.

According to police, Ray remains in the Smith County Jail awaiting extradition back to Tarrant County for the Arlington charge.