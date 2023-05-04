Arlington ISD Names Lone Finalist for Superintendent

The Arlington Independent School District Board of Trustees, at its May 4, 2023 meeting, voted unanimously to name Dr. Michelle Cavazos from Gregory-Portland ISD, as their finalist for superintendent.

Dr. Michelle Cavazos is slated to replace retiring Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos.

The current superintendent and the finalist for the superintendent position have no relation to each other.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Michelle Cavazos to Arlington ISD," said Arlington ISD Board President Melody Fowler. "She will bring her unique vision, creative new ideas and leadership strategies to our district and the community."

Before being named Superintendent for Gregory-Portland ISD in July 2020, Michelle Cavazos served as chief officer of school leadership and academics in the Austin ISD, director of secondary education in Shertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD, and has 16 years of experience serving as principal at elementary, middle and high school grade levels.

She attended the University of Northern Iowa and received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and another in Spanish Teaching. She earned a master's degree from the University of Houston in Administration and Supervision and her doctoral degree from Texas State University in School Improvement.

"I am thrilled and honored to join the Arlington ISD family to support and extend the district's tradition of excellence and innovation. I look forward to getting to know everyone while working collaboratively with our committed Board of Trustees, staff, families, and the community to further advance our district for our students.

"My husband and I are looking forward to making Arlington our new home."

Dr. Michelle Cavazos has a son and daughter in Austin and another son in college in New York.

The Board is scheduled to vote to offer Cavazos a contract to become superintendent after the 21-day waiting period.

CENTER TO BE NAMED FOR DR. MARCELO CAVAZOS

Earlier Thursday, the board approved the naming of the Center for Visual and Performing Arts as the Dr. Marcelo Cavazos Center for Visual and Performing Arts.

The new name was unveiled at the retirement celebration for Cavazos Tuesday night at the CVPA by board president Melody Fowler.

“This facility is available for students at any of our schools, but it’s also open for the community to enjoy professional art exhibits, theater shows and performances here in the concert hall,” Fowler said.