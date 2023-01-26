Arlington ISD Superintendent Announces Retirement After 11 Years Leading DFW's 3rd Largest District

The longtime superintendent of the Arlington Independent School District, Dr. Marcelo Cavazos, announced his retirement Thursday.

Cavazos, who joined the district in 1999 as an associate superintendent, was named interim superintendent in June 2012 after the school board voted to end then-superintendent Jerry McCullough's contract early. Cavazos was officially hired as the permanent replacement a couple of months later and spent the next 11 years leading the area's third-largest school district.

In a letter to parents, Cavazos said it was an honor to serve as superintendent and that much of the joy he received from his work was because of the parents who partnered to provide a world-class education to Arlington's students.

Cavazos said his last day will be Aug. 31.

In a statement Thursday, the district said under Cavazos' leadership they developed 13 specialized academies focused on STEM, leadership development, early college education, fine arts, dual language and more. He spearheaded three strategic plans, one Voter-Approved Tax Ratification Election (VATRE) and two bond measures totaling $1.6 billion. Through the bond measures, the district built new state-of-the-art facilities for career and technical education, visual and performing arts, and athletics. Additionally, two new schools were built, and four others are being rebuilt from the ground up.

"Known by those who work with him as a humble and servant leader who seeks no public praise, we want to publicly say how grateful we are to have had such an outstanding leader for many years. His vision, determination, dedication and love for others is simply unparalleled," the district said Thursday.

Cavazos addressed his retirement in a letter to parents. That letter is shared below, unedited.

I want to inform you that I will be retiring from my position as Superintendent of the Arlington ISD on Aug. 31, 2023. I truly don't have words to express the honor it has been to serve as Superintendent for our district. Much of the joy I have received from my work is because of you - our parents and guardians - and I thank you for partnering with me to provide a world-class education to our students.



As I move into the next chapter of my life, I'm confident that the future of our district that I love so much is in good hands. I have every faith in our Board of Trustees, our leadership team and our entire staff to continue providing the outstanding services we are known for.



The Board of Trustees will begin a search for a new superintendent, and I will support that process.

Thank you again for your support and for making my time at the Arlington ISD so rewarding.



According to the district, the Arlington ISD has about 60,000 students enrolled in Pre-K through 12th grade and is the 13th largest district in the state of Texas. In North Texas, they are the third largest behind Dallas and Fort Worth. The district employs about 8,500 people and has an annual budget of nearly $570 million.