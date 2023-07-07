Arlington hosting Gold Cup games is a preview of World Cup games to come

At Marquez Bakery and Tortilla Factory in Arlington, they feel the excitement about Gold Cup games happening just blocks away at AT&T stadium.

"We are expecting a lot of people tomorrow," Marquez Bakery manager Edith Fuerte said.

This comes at just the right time. Normally business is slower during this season.

"Summertime is a little slower because all the kids are out from school, so I think that's why," Fuerte said.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said hosting these games is an economic boost to the whole city.

"We are putting heads in beds,” Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said. “Our hotels are filling up. Our restaurants are filling up. Retail is doing great. That entertainment district is built for this type of stuff."

Ross added along with the economic boost it's giving the city international exposure.

"It gives us a sense of pride that we can showcase what Arlington is about," Ross said.

The Gold Cup quarter-finals are a big draw for Arlington.

Ross said this is just a small preview of what's to come with the World Cup Games in 2026.

"It's sort of the preamble of the World Cup," Ross said. "There is nothing that compares to the World Cup. Don't get me wrong. It's like having six Super Bowls in a year type of thing. But it's going to give us a good taste for how AT&T is suited for this type of event."

Because of the even larger crowds coming for World Cup Ross said the city is already building more hotels in the area.