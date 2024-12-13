Amber Alert

Two boys missing after AMBER Alert issued out of Tyler found safe

Tyler Police were asking for the public's help in locating the boys

By Dominga Gutierrez

Two boys who were at the center of an AMBER Alert issued Friday afternoon have been found safe and are on their way back home their family says, according to Tyler NBC affiliate, KETK.

Police were looking for 3-year-old and 4-year-old boys when the AMBER Alert was issued.

The two boys were last seen in a gray Mazda hatchback.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

Amber Alert
