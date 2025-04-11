Houston DEA Agent named new chief to lead Dallas Police Department

The city of Dallas tapped veteran lawman and current Houston DEA Special Agent in Charge Daniel Comeaux to be the next police chief for the Dallas Police Department.

City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert announced her selection Friday after a seven-month search to replace Eddie Garcia. She said Comeaux has a proven track record of solving complex crime challenges and will continue the department's trend of reducing crime.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“Special Agent in Charge Comeaux has consistently demonstrated a proven track record of successfully addressing complex crime challenges across large-scale, diverse populations and geographic areas that span internationally,” said Bizor Tolbert. “The City of Dallas continues to achieve crime reduction year after year. I am confident with SAC Comeaux at the helm, we will continue to be one of the safest large cities in the country, while building trust and bolstering our recruitment and retention efforts.

Comeaux was selected as the city's 31st police chief after a local and national search to replace Garcia, who left the department last fall to be the assistant city manager in Austin, overseeing public safety.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

As head of the Dallas Police Department, Comeaux will oversee a $720 million budget and roughly 3,700 employees, including 3,100 police officers and about 600 civilians.

His vision for the Dallas Police Department includes enhancing recruitment, implementing innovative crime-fighting tactics, and strengthening public trust to ensure Dallas remains a safe and forward-thinking city.

“I joined the police force because I witnessed what can happen to neighborhoods that aren’t safe. At the federal level, I am known as the local cop because of my collaborative approach to tackling crime and my dedication to developing leaders in public safety who are bridge builders for the community. I am proud that my career in law enforcement has come full circle and look forward to serving alongside the men and women of the Dallas Police Department," Comeaux said.

Comeaux inherits a department that has seen the violent crime rate fall each year since 2021, but also will be tasked with adding officers after voters last November approved a measure requiring DPD to hire about 900 officers to reach 4,000 officers.

Comeaux is a 33-year law enforcement veteran and is currently the SAC of the DEA's Houston Field Office, overseeing 12 offices across the state and 645 miles of the Texas-Mexico border. A native of New Orleans, he began his career in 1991 with the Houston Police Department and moved to the DEA in 1997.

Bizor Tolbert thanked interim Chief Michael Igo, a finalist for the chief position, for his longstanding service to the department, "and his willingness to lead during this time of transition.”

After whittling the candidates to five finalists in March, Bizor-Tolbert organized a series of meet-and-greet events. Comeaux, along with Igo, Dallas PD Assistant Chief Catrina Shead, Carrollton Chief of Police Roberto Arredondo, and former FBI Assistant Director Brian Boetig, all met with members of the city council, feedback panels, and other experts ahead of the city manager's decision.

“This search has produced an impressive pool of candidates with proven law enforcement leadership experience from a variety of agencies across the country,” said Bizor Tolbert earlier this month before making her final selection.

Tolbert said the city will introduce the new chief on Monday, April 21.